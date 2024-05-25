Bird flu: culling operations begin in Kottayam

Amid growing concerns about avian influenza spreading to more areas, authorities on Saturday culled the poultry stock at the Regional Poultry Farm run by the Animal Husbandry department in Manarcaud, Kottayam.

According to officials, 9,691 domestic birds from the centre and other affected areas were culled and scientifically cremated. These also include 516 domestic birds from five wards in Puthuppally and Manarcad panchayats. Moreover, 9,670 eggs, 10,255 kg of poultry feed, and 57 kg of manure in the disease-hit farm were destroyed.

The culling operations were carried out by two rapid action teams under the supervision of District Animal Husbandry Officer K.M. Vigimol following Union government guidelines. Each rapid action team included one veterinary surgeon, two livestock inspectors, and four laborers. The culling operation was followed by a disinfection drive.

Meanwhile, Payippad panchayat, near Changanassery, reported mass death of ducks, forcing the authorities to send samples for lab examination at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases Lab in Bhopal.

Following the confirmation of the avian influenza virus in Manarcaud, the sale and transportation of chicken, duck, quail, and other poultry products such as eggs, meat, and manure in specific wards of Manarcaud and Puthuppally panchayats have been temporarily banned until further notice.

A surveillance zone extending from 1 km to 10 km has also been established. Within this zone, the sale and importation of poultry products are prohibited in various wards and municipalities until May 29. The authorities have issued a high alert in the district in view of the outbreak of the disease.

