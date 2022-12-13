Bird flu confirmed in two panchayats in Kottayam

December 13, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a major blow to poultry farmers ahead of the Christmas-New Year season, authorities have confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in two panchayats of Kottayam district.

According to District Collector P.K. Jayasree, the presence H5N1 virus, a subtype of influenza A virus, was confirmed in Arppokkara and Thalayazham panchayats in tests conducted at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. An emergency meeting convened by the Collector on Tuesday decided to kickstart culling of all domestic birds, including ducks in the 1-km radius of the locations where the disease has been confirmed. The preventive measures, including culling of birds, will be done as per the revised guidelines of the Central government issued in 2021.

The culling operations will commence on Wednesday and five rapid response teams (RRTs) of the Animal Husbandry department have been set up for the purpose. As per the primary assessment of the authorities, about 8,000 birds will have to be culled.

Ban on poultry movement

A blanket ban on the movement of poultry, including ducks, chicken, quail and other domestic birds, has been declared in the 10-km radius of the affected areas. The authorities have been tasked to monitor the situation in 19 local bodies surrounding the affected areas.

Apart from closure of poultry and egg markets and shops, access to wild and stray-birds have been restricted by banning the farmers from taking the fowl out for feeding.

Unlike the modern poultry farming methods of rearing birds indoors, duck farmers here still rear ducks in open and it makes the birds vulnerable to diseases like avian influenza, officials said.