ADVERTISEMENT

Bird flu confirmed in more places in Alappuzha

Published - June 22, 2024 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Bird flu has been confirmed at more places in Alappuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) officials on Saturday said the outbreak was detected in chickens at Ward 4 in Cherthala municipality, Ward 11, 3 and 5 in Chennam-Pallipuram, and Ward 18 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayats. Besides, avian flu was detected in chickens at the Puliyoor campus of Chengannur Central Hatchery.

Following the mass bird deaths at these places in recent days, the AHD sent samples of the dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

As part of containment measures, rapid response teams of the AHD will cull birds within the 1-km radius of the epicentres in the coming days, said an official

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US