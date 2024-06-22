Bird flu confirmed in more places in Alappuzha

Bird flu has been confirmed at more places in Alappuzha.

Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) officials on Saturday said the outbreak was detected in chickens at Ward 4 in Cherthala municipality, Ward 11, 3 and 5 in Chennam-Pallipuram, and Ward 18 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayats. Besides, avian flu was detected in chickens at the Puliyoor campus of Chengannur Central Hatchery.

Following the mass bird deaths at these places in recent days, the AHD sent samples of the dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

As part of containment measures, rapid response teams of the AHD will cull birds within the 1-km radius of the epicentres in the coming days, said an official

