GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bird flu confirmed in more places in Alappuzha

Published - June 22, 2024 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Bird flu has been confirmed at more places in Alappuzha.

Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) officials on Saturday said the outbreak was detected in chickens at Ward 4 in Cherthala municipality, Ward 11, 3 and 5 in Chennam-Pallipuram, and Ward 18 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayats. Besides, avian flu was detected in chickens at the Puliyoor campus of Chengannur Central Hatchery.

Following the mass bird deaths at these places in recent days, the AHD sent samples of the dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

As part of containment measures, rapid response teams of the AHD will cull birds within the 1-km radius of the epicentres in the coming days, said an official

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.