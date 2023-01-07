ADVERTISEMENT

Bird flu confirmed in Azhoor panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram

January 07, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in the Perunguzhi Junction ward of Azhoor grama panchayat in the district, Animal Husbandry officials say.

Department officials are preparing to cull birds in one-km radius of a private farm where the H5N1 strain of Avian Influenza was confirmed by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, Animal Husbandry district officer Beena Beevi say.

The farm kept 630 chicken and 860 ducks and a few birds died on December 26. After more birds died on December 31, samples have been sent to the State Institute of Animal Diseases (SIAD) at Palode and the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Thiruvalla. Subsequently, samples were sent to NIHSAD. The samples tested positive for H5N1 bird flu.

The Animal Husbandry department received the results on January 6.

The farmer procured the chicken from Hyderabad on November 24 and the ducks from Kuttanad on Octiober 28 this year, according to Animal Husbandry officials.

At present, bird flu has not been reported anywhere else in Thiruvananthapuram district. Veterinary officials in the district have been alerted about the development, department officials say.

