Bird flu confirmed at two more places in Alappuzha

November 29, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Avian flu outbreak has been confirmed at two more places in Alappuzha.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) said the disease had been detected in ducks at Purakkad and chicken at Karuvatta.

“Rapid Response Teams (RRT) of the AHD will cull around 9,300 ducks belonging to a farmer at Purakkad on Wednesday. Besides, domesticated birds within a one-km radius of the hotspot will be destroyed. At Karuvatta, the outbreak has been detected at a poultry farm. The entire bird stock there has succumbed to the disease. At least one RRT and other AHD officials will visit Karuvatta,” said an official.

Following the mass death of birds at two places, the AHD sent samples of dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analysis, which tested positive for avian influenza.

Avian influenza (H5N1) has so far been detected at five places in four local bodies in Alappuzha. The disease was first confirmed in ducks at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality on October 26. Later the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana and Karuvatta grama panchayats on November 4 and 12 respectively.

In view of the fresh bout of the bird flu outbreak in the district, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja on Tuesday issued an order banning the movement, sale and use of duck, chicken, quail, and other domestic birds, their egg, meat and waste (manure) in Amabalapuzha South, Pallippad, Karthikappally, Edathua, Thakazhi, Veeyapuram, Cheruthana, Karuvatta, Kumarapuram, Thrikkunnapuzha, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha North, Nedumudi, Champakulam and Ramankary grama panchayats and Haripad municipality till December 4.