Bird flu confirmed at Kavalam in Alappuzha

January 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Avian flu in chicken has been confirmed at Kavalam in Kuttanad here. Officials of the Animal Husbandry department said that less than 20 domesticated birds belonging to a family had died in recent days.

Following the deaths, the department had sent samples of dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses which tested positive for avian influenza. “We have identified around 100 domesticated birds within a 1-km radius of the bird flu hotspot. Rapid response teams will cull the birds on Saturday to check the spread of the disease,” said a department official.

Meanwhile, a suspected avian flu outbreak has been reported at a farm at Krishnapuram, near Kayamkulam. “The farm has lost some 300 birds recently. The initial test has come back positive for bird flu. An outbreak of the disease, however, can only be declared after confirmation from NIHSAD. We are awaiting the results,” said an official.

