Bird flu at Niranom, culling operations begin as concerns grow

Published - May 14, 2024 07:23 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities began culling the duck stock at the Government Duck Farm in Niranom on Tuesday, amidst growing concerns about the highly pathogenic virus spreading to more areas of the region.

Official sources with the Animal Husbandry department reported that a sample from ward 11 of the panchayat, located within a four-km radius of the duck farm, has been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. “If the sample tests positive, another zone of virus infection will need to be identified,” they said.

On Tuesday, authorities culled 2,300 out of the 4,081 ducks at the farm. Additionally, a total of 2,500 ducks, including domestic birds and ducklings within a one-km radius of the farm, have been earmarked for culling to contain the virus. . District Collector S. Prem Krishnan visited the farm to oversee the culling operations’ progress.

The authorities aim to complete the culling operation in and around the farm in the next few days. To expedite the process, three additional Rapid Response Teams will be deployed, supplementing the existing five teams. Asha workers have been deployed to gather detailed information on the duck stock within a one-km radius of the farm.

A special zone with restricted movement has been designated within a 10-km radius around the farm.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday assessed the situation in the district and a high-level team from the Health Department is scheduled to visit the region tomorrow.

Arrangements have been made to monitor cases of fever and other symptoms among residents in the affected area. “People in these areas should inform their doctor if they develop respiratory problems,” the Minister advised.

