Bird flu: 46,000 birds to be culled in Alappuzha

Rapid Response Teams (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry department will cull 34,033 birds in avian flu-hit Chennam-Pallipuram, Vayalar, and Thycattussery grama panchayats in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

The birds to be culled include chickens, ducks, and quail. A meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese on Monday decided to assign 14 RRTs for bird culling operations. The meeting further decided to cull 12,000 chickens at the bird flu-hit Puliyoor campus of Central Hatchery, Chengannur, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Following mass bird deaths at these places, the department sent samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza (H5N1) a few days ago.

Meanwhile, an 18-member expert panel appointed by the State government to study the bird flu outbreak will visit Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts on June 26 and Alappuzha on June 27. The team will hold discussions with poultry farmers in bird flu epicentres, the general public, people’s representatives and officials of the Animal Husbandry and Health departments. The panel will submit an interim report to the government in two weeks on the reasons for the outbreak and measures to tackle the spread of the disease.

The latest bird flu outbreak, which began in April this year, has resulted in 32 avian flu epicentres in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam. It caused the death of 32,304 birds in the three districts. Another 1,14,789 birds, mostly ducks and chickens, were culled as part of containment measures.

