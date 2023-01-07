Bird flu: 172 birds culled in Alappuzha municipality

January 07, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

An outbreak of avian flu in chicken has been confirmed at Thirumala ward of the Alappuzha municipality. Municipal officials said that 16 domesticated birds belonging to A.R. Sivadasan died in recent days. Following the deaths, the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) sent samples of dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

On Saturday, rapid response teams of the AHD culled 172 domesticated birds including chicken, duck, quail and so on within a one-km radius of the hotspot. Thirty-six eggs and 300 kg of feed were destroyed. Officials said that a sanitation drive would be carried out in the coming days. Meanwhile, bird deaths have been reported from Punnapra. The AHD is in the process of sending samples from Punnapra to NIHSAD for testing.

In view of the fresh bout of the bird flu outbreak in the district, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja on Saturday issued an order banning the movement, sale and use of duck, chicken, quail, and other domestic birds, their egg, meat and waste (manure) in Alappuzha municipality, Mararikulam South, Aryad, Kainakary, Pulinkunnu, Champakulam, Nedumudi, Ambalapuzha North, Ambalapuzha South, Punnapra North and Punnapra South grama panchayats till January 11.

According to the AHD, more than 62,000 birds, mostly ducks, were dead/culled in Alappuzha since the disease was first detected at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality in October this year. After Haripad, avian flu (H5N1) was detected in Cheruthana, Karuvatta, Purakkad and Ambalapuzha North grama panchayats.