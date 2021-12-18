Kerala

Bird culling operation concludes in Kottayam

In an operation that extended over four days without a break, 33,934 ducks were culled across four villages of Kottayam in connection with a fresh outbreak of bird flu.

Officials said here on Saturday that the operation culminated with the culling of 7,317 birds at Kattamada in Vechur grama panchayat on Friday midnight. The culling operations were followed by a disinfection drive across duck farms in the region on Saturday. The entire operation was jointly carried out by the Animal Husbandry, Health and the Local Self-Governments departments.

A few days ago, authorities had confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in Vechur, Kallara, Neendoor and Kumarakom panchayats. Following the finding, a blanket ban on the movement of poultry, including duck, chicken, quail and other domestic birds, in the one km radius of the infected areas has been imposed.


