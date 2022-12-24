ADVERTISEMENT

Bird culling begins in Kottayam

December 24, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

With bird flu spreading to more parts of the district, the authorities have started the culling of more than 7,000 birds in Kottayam in a bid to keep the disease under control.

The presence of the avian influenza virus (H5N1) was confirmed in two duck farms in Arpookara and Neendoor and a broiler chicken farm in Vechoor here recently.

While the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) of the Animal Husbandry department have culled 2,753 ducks in Neendoor panchayat, the process is slated to be completed in Vechoor and Arpookkara on Sunday. Around 900 broiler chickens died in a farm in Vechoor even before the authorities arrived for culling.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The disease was confirmed at an isolated farm in Neendoor, where we could complete culling and disinfection activities on Saturday. While the culling was delayed in Arpookara following some technical issues, the disease was detected in a populated area in Vechoor and hence we need more time for combing operations,” said an official.

In Arpookkara, the authorities struggled to identify a location suitable for conducting the culling operation in view of objections raised by local residents. After panchayat’s intervention, the authorities decided to bury the culled birds instead of burning them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US