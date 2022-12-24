Bird culling begins in Kottayam

December 24, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

With bird flu spreading to more parts of the district, the authorities have started the culling of more than 7,000 birds in Kottayam in a bid to keep the disease under control.

The presence of the avian influenza virus (H5N1) was confirmed in two duck farms in Arpookara and Neendoor and a broiler chicken farm in Vechoor here recently.

While the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) of the Animal Husbandry department have culled 2,753 ducks in Neendoor panchayat, the process is slated to be completed in Vechoor and Arpookkara on Sunday. Around 900 broiler chickens died in a farm in Vechoor even before the authorities arrived for culling.

“The disease was confirmed at an isolated farm in Neendoor, where we could complete culling and disinfection activities on Saturday. While the culling was delayed in Arpookara following some technical issues, the disease was detected in a populated area in Vechoor and hence we need more time for combing operations,” said an official.

In Arpookkara, the authorities struggled to identify a location suitable for conducting the culling operation in view of objections raised by local residents. After panchayat’s intervention, the authorities decided to bury the culled birds instead of burning them.