HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bird census at Aralam identifies 161 species

March 14, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 161 bird species, including a new one, were identified by bird watchers during the annual bird census at the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary and the Kottiyoor Wildlife Sanctuary in the Aralam Wildlife Division.

As many as 60 bird watchers participated in the three-day census, which began on March 10 and concluded on Sunday.

Aralam Wildlife Division Warden V. Santhosh Kumar said that in India, Aralam was the only place where scientific monitoring of the bird population is conducted on a regular basis.

He added that as many as 214 birds had been identified in the wildlife sanctuary so far. Among the species found during the census are Lesser Fish Eagle, which was discovered for the first time here. Similarly, the Banasura laughingthrush was also seen in the sanctuary after seven years, he said.

Related Topics

animal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.