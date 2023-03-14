Bird census at Aralam identifies 161 species

March 14, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KANNUR

As many as 161 bird species, including a new one, were identified by bird watchers during the annual bird census at the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary and the Kottiyoor Wildlife Sanctuary in the Aralam Wildlife Division.

As many as 60 bird watchers participated in the three-day census, which began on March 10 and concluded on Sunday.

Aralam Wildlife Division Warden V. Santhosh Kumar said that in India, Aralam was the only place where scientific monitoring of the bird population is conducted on a regular basis.

He added that as many as 214 birds had been identified in the wildlife sanctuary so far. Among the species found during the census are Lesser Fish Eagle, which was discovered for the first time here. Similarly, the Banasura laughingthrush was also seen in the sanctuary after seven years, he said.