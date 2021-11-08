Bipin Rawat to open cOcOn meet

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat will inaugurate cOcOn 2021, the annual cyber security and hacking conference organised by the Kerala Police, on November 12.

The conference, which is being organised on the theme ‘Improvise, Adapt and Overcome’, will feature two days of pre-conference workshops on November 10 and 11, followed by the main conference on the next two days. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE; Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman of the Royal Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, UAE; K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO; and C.P. Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, are among the keynote speakers who will participate in the event that will be held virtually. Further details can be obtained from the website https://india. c0c0n.org/ 2021/home