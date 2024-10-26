Bipartisan demands for inquiry into allegations of attempts to purchase LDF MLAs

The alleged bid by the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party supported Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, to “purchase” two Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators continued to roil the State’s political sphere, with bipartisan demands for an inquiry. The Communist Party of India (CPI), the Nationalist Socialist Party (NCP-Saradchandra Pawar), an LDF ally, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have supported the demand for an inquiry into the allegations.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP-Leninist) leader Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, had on Friday told reporters that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had queried him in private about an alleged move by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) [NCP-SP] MLA Thomas K.Thomas to persuade two LDF legislators to align themselves with his party. The revelations were seen as a reason for the delay in inducting Mr. Thomas into the Cabinet despite Mr.Pawar’s recommendation to the Chief Minister.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister did not budge despite knowing that an LDF MLA had tried to take two MLAs to the Sangh Parivar front by offering them ₹50 crore each. The Chief Minister, who was in the know of these attempts chose to hide it because he is scared of the Sangh Parivar. A case should be filed against the Chief Minister for hiding the information without passing it on to the police.

Forest Minister and NCP leader A.K. Saseendran said that the horse-trading allegations that cropped up in connection with Mr.Thomas will be discussed by the party leadership and appropriate action would be taken on the matter based on that. A demand for a judicial probe into the allegations has already been raised by many and it is up to the persons concerned to take a decision in this regard, he said.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam told the media that the party will raise the demand for a proper investigation in the LDF meeting. “If the allegations are true, we have to take a serious view. LDF stands for dignified politics. Such tendencies, if true, cannot be tolerated,” he said.