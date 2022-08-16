Biography of Srila Prabhupada released

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and member of the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi releasing the biography of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada at a function held at the Raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and member of the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi released the biography ‘Sing, Dance and Pray: The Inspirational Story of Srila Prabhupada’ at an event held at the Raj Bhavan the other day.

The book is authored by Dr. Hindol Sengupta and published by Penguin Random House India in commemoration of the ISKCON founder’s 125 th birth anniversary.

Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa, president, ISKCON-Bangalore and chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, senior vice president, ISKCON-Bangalore and vice chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, and the author, were among those present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor described Srila Prabhupada as a great ambassador and an effective carrier of India’s spiritual culture and heritage. He said the biography would strengthen the great tradition of pursuit of knowledge acquisition and sharing, and help people become better human beings.