Biogas plant pipe ruptures at Sreekariyam market

January 03, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

One of the outlet pipes of the city Corporation’s biogas plant at the Sreekariyam market ruptured on Tuesday morning, causing the slurry to flow into the adjacent road and the stench to spread into the surrounding areas. The Fire Force as well as the Corporation had to deploy water tankers to wash away the slurry. Technicians from a private company, which is managing the plant under an annual maintenance contract, later arrived and fixed the plant temporarily.

According to a Corporation health official, a block occurred in one of the pipes connected to the plant leading to a pressure buildup inside the plant and a rupture in the outlet pipe. The slurry from the waste materials, consisting mainly of waste from the market, flowed out into the road. Due to the constantly moving traffic, the slurry and other waste materials got caught under the wheels and spread till Chakkalamukku, more than a km away from the Sreekariyam market. The stench caused difficulties to people in the surrounding areas, and especially to the traders in the market.

Tankers were brought in soon to wash away the slurry from the entire stretch and bleaching powder scattered to control the stench. The biogas plant has been functioning at the market for more than a decade, providing power for streetlights in the market as well as for an 1 km stretch of road near it.