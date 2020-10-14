Biofloc fish farming launched

It is a eco-friendly and a low-cost alternative for intensive fish production

Kadakkal grama panchayat on Wednesday launched biofloc fish farming in connection with Subhiksha Keralam project of the State government.

“While the project offers a good income to the farmers, it will also help the panchayat to attain self-sufficiency in fish production,” said panchayat president R.S.Biju who inaugurated the project.

At present 13 families have been selected for biofloc farming that is considered a very sustainable and eco-friendly method.

The farmers will get a subsidy of ₹36,000 from the panchayat and ₹12,000 from the Fisheries Department. Biofloc farming system is used as a low-cost alternative for intensive fish production as the technology converts waste organic matter into fish feed.

The culture period of the farming is six months while the normal stocking capacity is 1,000 per tank. Expected production of each unit is 1,500 kg.

Panchayat members Shajahan, Shyamala Somarajan, Ashok R Nair, Binumol and Sujeesh Lal were also present on the occasion.