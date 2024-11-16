Biodiversity Conservation Awards to be presented in December

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the Kerala State Biodiversity Conservation Awards for 2022 in Thiruvananthapuram on December 11. The awards are instituted by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB). The Chief Minister will also present the prizes for competitions held in connection with the 16th Children’s Biodiversity Congress and the Youth Ideation Challenge on the occasion. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside over the event. The Kerala State Biodiversity Conservation Awards for 2022 are 12 in number in various categories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.