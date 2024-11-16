ADVERTISEMENT

Biodiversity Conservation Awards to be presented in December

Published - November 16, 2024 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the Kerala State Biodiversity Conservation Awards for 2022 in Thiruvananthapuram on December 11. The awards are instituted by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB). The Chief Minister will also present the prizes for competitions held in connection with the 16th Children’s Biodiversity Congress and the Youth Ideation Challenge on the occasion. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside over the event. The Kerala State Biodiversity Conservation Awards for 2022 are 12 in number in various categories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US