 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biodiversity Conservation Awards to be presented in December

Published - November 16, 2024 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the Kerala State Biodiversity Conservation Awards for 2022 in Thiruvananthapuram on December 11. The awards are instituted by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB). The Chief Minister will also present the prizes for competitions held in connection with the 16th Children’s Biodiversity Congress and the Youth Ideation Challenge on the occasion. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside over the event. The Kerala State Biodiversity Conservation Awards for 2022 are 12 in number in various categories.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.