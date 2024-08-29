Biodiversity awards announced

Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) of the Sreenarayanapuram grama panchayat, Thrissur, has bagged the Kerala State Biodiversity Conservation Award for the best biodiversity management committee in 2022, instituted by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB).

ADVERTISEMENT

The award consists of a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a citation, a press note stated here on Thursday.

The award for the best conservationist has gone to H. Abdul Latheef of Alappuzha. He will be presented a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a citation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Padma Shri recipient recipient Sathyanarayana Beleri of Kasaragod and Shimjith N. of Kannur are the joint winners of the award for the best agrobiodiversity farmer conserver (male – crop). The winners for the best agrobiodiversity farmer conserver (female – crop) award has gone to Parappi A. of Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram, and K. Jayasree of Wayanad. The winners will receive cash prizes of ₹25,000 and a citation each.

Ajayakumar V.R. of Pathanamthitta and Jijeesh K.V. of Kannur have been chosen for the best agrobiodiversity farmer conserver award (breeds and birds). The duo will receive cash prizes of ₹25,000 and a citation each.

GLPS Madavoor, Thiruvananthapuram, and College of Applied Science, Idukki, have bagged the biodiversity awards in the school and college categories respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards for institutions engaged in biodiversity conservation have been bagged by Kerala University and Kannur University (both in the government, cooperative, and public sector category), and Tata Consultancy Services, Technopark campus, Thiruvananthapuram (private sector category).

Ponnakudam Kavu maintained by the Sree Ponnakudam Bhagavathy Devaswom Trust in Kochi has been selected for the best sacred grove conservation award.

Navamy Sudhish, principal correspondent, The Hindu, Kollam, has won the biodiversity award for the best reporter in the print category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.