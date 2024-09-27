ADVERTISEMENT

Bio-waste conversion unit inaugurated at CMFRI

Published - September 27, 2024 01:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian said efforts were on to scale up deployment of artificial reefs in the coastal waters of all maritime States by the Fisheries Ministry.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the black soldier fly-based bio-waste conversion unit at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on September 26 (Thursday).

The unit is designed to process vegetable and fishery-related biological waste, in line with zero waste and circular economy principles, according to a press release.

Black soldier fly larvae will be used to convert waste into sustainable protein sources to replace fish meal in mariculture feed. This initiative is part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign carried out by the CMFRI.

The Minister interacted with fish farmers and entrepreneurs in ornamental fisheries, fish seed production, integrated fish farming, and fish vending. He reviewed the CMFRI’s various facilities, including Science Technology and Innovation Hub, hatcheries, laboratories, and library, said the release.

He said the Swachh Bharat initiatives were dedicated to improving all facets of human life, from production and development to fisheries, agriculture and the industrial sector. Prioritising cleanliness and sanitation would help create a healthier and more prosperous society.

CMFRI Director Grinson George said the institute followed a scientific approach to Swachhata initiatives, including eco-friendly and low carbon technologies in the marine fisheries sector.

A book One Decade of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at ICAR-CMFRI and a brochure on Black soldier fly larvae-based bio-waste conversion were released by the Minister on the occasion.

