GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bio-waste conversion unit inaugurated at CMFRI

Published - September 27, 2024 01:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian said efforts were on to scale up deployment of artificial reefs in the coastal waters of all maritime States by the Fisheries Ministry.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the black soldier fly-based bio-waste conversion unit at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on September 26 (Thursday).

The unit is designed to process vegetable and fishery-related biological waste, in line with zero waste and circular economy principles, according to a press release.

Black soldier fly larvae will be used to convert waste into sustainable protein sources to replace fish meal in mariculture feed. This initiative is part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign carried out by the CMFRI.

The Minister interacted with fish farmers and entrepreneurs in ornamental fisheries, fish seed production, integrated fish farming, and fish vending. He reviewed the CMFRI’s various facilities, including Science Technology and Innovation Hub, hatcheries, laboratories, and library, said the release.

He said the Swachh Bharat initiatives were dedicated to improving all facets of human life, from production and development to fisheries, agriculture and the industrial sector. Prioritising cleanliness and sanitation would help create a healthier and more prosperous society.

CMFRI Director Grinson George said the institute followed a scientific approach to Swachhata initiatives, including eco-friendly and low carbon technologies in the marine fisheries sector.

A book One Decade of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at ICAR-CMFRI and a brochure on Black soldier fly larvae-based bio-waste conversion were released by the Minister on the occasion.

Published - September 27, 2024 01:07 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / waste management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.