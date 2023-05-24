Bio Connect Kerala to promote life sciences sector

May 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A two-day international industrial conclave titled ‘Bio Connect Kerala 2023’ beginning at Kovalam on Thursday will seek to attract top investors to the State and enhance industry linkages to create partnership opportunities in various sectors.

The conclave is being organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) with the aim of promoting the life sciences sector in the State. Industries Minister P. Rajeev will inaugurate the conclave.

Skill development, disruptive technologies, and industry-academia collaboration will be among the key topics to be discussed at various sessions. An expo is also being organised to showcase products and ideas of start-up companies. Other events include classes, panel discussions, meetings with policymakers, and the opportunity to interact with life science experts on business proposals.

