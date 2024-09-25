Bio Connect conclave 2024 to begin on September 27

Bio Connect 2024, an international conclave designed to promote investment in Kerala’s burgeoning life science research and development sector, is scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27 and 28. The two-day event at Hyatt Regency will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and delegates from around the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised under the aegis of Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (KLIP), a subsidiary of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), the conclave aims to strengthen the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram and unveil new life sciences parks across the State. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event on September 27, with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve presiding over the proceedings.

The conclave will feature a series of panel discussions focusing on the life sciences industry in Kerala, global trends, nutraceuticals and agrifoods, healthcare device innovation, the vaccine and pharmaceutical sectors, and the impact of AI and genetics. Distinguished international speakers include Prof. Hollidt, CEO of Invent Diagnostica, Germany; Joanne Lant, MD of Lantmedical, UK; Dr. Sam Whitehouse; and Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC. Among prominent Indian participants will be K.V. Subramaniam, President of Reliance Life Sciences, and Alok Khettry, COO of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

The second day will see key addresses from Dr. Raj K. Shirumalla, Director of the National Biopharma Mission, and Prof. T. Ramaswamy, former Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology. The conclave will conclude with a valedictory session led by Minister P. Rajeeve at 3:30 p.m. on September 28.

In the lead-up to the conclave, a special delegation from various industry bodies will visit the Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram on September 26 to explore the facilities, followed by a round of discussions with the Industries Minister. Five start-ups, shortlisted through the Kerala Startup Mission, will have the opportunity to present their innovative ideas to potential investors during the conclave. Bio Connect 2024 is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering international collaborations and positioning Kerala as a prime destination for life sciences investments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.