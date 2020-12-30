Binumol to head district panchayat

PALAKKAD

30 December 2020 23:55 IST

Chamunni is vice president of Palakkad district panchayat

Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s K. Binumol and C.K. Chamunni were elected president and vice president respectively of the Palakkad district panchayat here on Wednesday.

They assumed office after taking an oath at a function presided over by District Collector D. Balamurali.

Mr. Balamurali administered the oath to Ms. Binumol, who in turn administered the oath to her deputy Mr. Chamunni. They both won the election by securing 27 out of 30 votes.

Ms. Binumol was elected to the district panchayat from the Malampuzha division. Her name was suggested by K.V. Sreedharan and seconded by Shabira Teacher. Ms. Binumol succeeds K. Santhakumari as president of the district panchayat.

Mr. Chamunni was elected from the Tarur division. P. Moideenkutty proposed his name for the vice president’s post and A.N. Neeraj seconded it.

New road

After assuming office, Ms. Binumol and Mr. Chamunni said they would carry forward the development work initiated by the previous council.

Development work to the tune of ₹127 crore would be completed within three months, they said.

A road connecting the District Hospital to the Women and Children Hospital will be constructed in consultation with the municipality, they said.

“This is to do away with the constant clogging on the narrow road in front of the Women and Children Hospital,” they added.

They said the new council would focus on such projects as the Palakkayam water scheme, Kannambra rice park, farms under the district panchayat, uplift of tribal children, and strengthening of sports sector.