February 10, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam will inaugurate a study and research centre founded in the name of Communist leader and former Parliamentarian K.V. Surendranath at Vellayambalam in the capital on Sunday.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will preside over the function. CPI national executive member K. Prakash Babu, former MP Pannian Ravindran and district secretary Mankode Radhakrishnan will also participate.

