Binoy Viswam slams screening of ‘divisive film’

April 11, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - Kasaragod

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam has come down on bishops who endorsed the screening of a film supporting The Kerala Story. Addressing the ‘Janasabha’ hosted by the Kasaragod Press Club ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he said, “They [bishops] do not know what they are doing. God forgive them.”

Mr. Viswam denounced The Kerala Story, asserting that it did not represent the true essence of Kerala, which was founded on the principles of brotherhood and unity.

Challenging the creators of the film, the CPI leader asked if they would dare to produce narratives such as a ‘Gujarat story’, shedding light on atrocities faced by minorities, or a ‘Manipur story’, narrating the harrowing ordeals of girls who were subjected to public humiliation. He contended that such narratives would never materialise as they would contradict the RSS ideology, which, according to Viswam, undermines India’s secular fabric and seeks to establish a religious State.

Mr. Viswam warned against the perils of communalism, particularly in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he said was a manifestation of Golwalkar’s divisive framework targeting Muslims, Christians, and Communists as internal enemies.

Stressing the need to thwart the BJP’s communal agenda, he pledged the Left’s commitment to stand alongside the INDIA block to counter divisive forces. He expressed scepticism regarding the Congress’ ability to provide similar assurances, citing its loss of credibility.

Mr. Viswam exuded confidence in the Left’s prospects in the upcoming elections, predicting victory in all 20 constituencies of Kerala.

Former Minister E. Chandrasekaran and CPI district secretary T.P. Babu were present at the function which was chaired by Press Club president Muhammad Hashim.

