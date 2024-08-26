ADVERTISEMENT

Binoy Viswam seeks Civil Aviation Minister’s intervention to lower airfares during Onam season

Published - August 26, 2024 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam has written to Minister of Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu, seeking his intervention to lower airfares to Kerala from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during the Onam season.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the importance of the festive season to Malayalees, Mr. Viswam says the festival is the occasion when expat Malayalees reunite with their families and friends to celebrate the festival, which is an essential part of their cultural identity. But airliners inflate ticket fares during the season. Fares are going up sharply in the upcoming festival season as well, he says in the letter, pointing out that on an average, one-way fares to Kerala cities from the GCC countries have soared by 20% to 25%.  

“The surge in fare is visible for both domestic and international flights,” he says, adding that it forces many people to cancel their trips.  

 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US