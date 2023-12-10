HamberMenu
Binoy Viswam nominated CPI State secretary

December 10, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the CPI State executive, chaired by the party’s national General Secretary D. Raja here on Sunday, nominated senior party leader Binoy Viswam as secretary of the party’s State committee in Kerala.

Mr.Viswam, a member of the CPI national secretariat, will take charge as soon as the party state council, which is slated to meet on December 28, ratifies the State executive’s decision.

Addressing the media , Mr. Raja announced that the nomination of Mr.Viswam had been unanimous. “No other names came up for the discussion. Mr. Viswam is a strong leader with good organizational skills. He has the ability to strengthen and lead the party,” Raja said.

Mr.Viswam, meanwhile, held that he did not regard himself a replacement to the great leaders who preceded him at the post. He also pledged complete support to the efforts to strengthen the party as well as the Left Democratic Front and said he was committed to utilize his abilities to the fullest in fulfilling his new role. “The party executive has entrusted me with this new responsibility, and I am determined to give it my all. I hope the State council will endorse the executive’s decision,” Mr. Viswam said.

Mr. Viswam, a former Minister and currently a Rajya Sabha MP, takes charge of the party State unit at a time when the organisation is facing tough challenges organisationally. The immediate task at hand for him will be to lead the party out of the awkward situation caused by the alleged scam in the Kandala Cooperative Bank and prepare it for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

