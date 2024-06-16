ADVERTISEMENT

Binoy Thomas’s family will be given house under LIFE project: Rajan

Published - June 16, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Family of Binoy Thomas, who was killed in the fire tragedy in Kuwait, will be given a house under the LIFE Mission project, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was interacting with media persons after visiting the family at Palayur. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu promised to give a job to Binoy’s son.

“Binoy’s house is situated on 3 cents of land. It is a tin sheet roofed house. Their name has been included in the list of beneficiaries under the LIFE project of the Chavakkad Municipality. A special meeting of the Municipality will be convened on Thursday and sanction the work of the house, “ Mr. Rajan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US