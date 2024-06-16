GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Binoy Thomas’s family will be given house under LIFE project: Rajan

Published - June 16, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Family of Binoy Thomas, who was killed in the fire tragedy in Kuwait, will be given a house under the LIFE Mission project, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was interacting with media persons after visiting the family at Palayur. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu promised to give a job to Binoy’s son.

“Binoy’s house is situated on 3 cents of land. It is a tin sheet roofed house. Their name has been included in the list of beneficiaries under the LIFE project of the Chavakkad Municipality. A special meeting of the Municipality will be convened on Thursday and sanction the work of the house, “ Mr. Rajan said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.