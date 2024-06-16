Binoy Thomas’s family will be given house under LIFE project: Rajan

Family of Binoy Thomas, who was killed in the fire tragedy in Kuwait, will be given a house under the LIFE Mission project, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was interacting with media persons after visiting the family at Palayur. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu promised to give a job to Binoy’s son.

“Binoy’s house is situated on 3 cents of land. It is a tin sheet roofed house. Their name has been included in the list of beneficiaries under the LIFE project of the Chavakkad Municipality. A special meeting of the Municipality will be convened on Thursday and sanction the work of the house, “ Mr. Rajan said.