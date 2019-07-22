Binoy moves Mumbai HC to quash rape case

Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Monday moved the Mumbai High Court to quash the case of rape and cheating registered against him by the Oshiwara police in June.

The Maharashtra police had booked Binoy after a former Dubai-based bar dancer had accused him on record of having cheated her into a conjugal relationship promising marriage.

DNA test

She had also moved the court demanding that Binoy submit to a DNA test to prove the parentage of the child she alleged was from their nine-year-old relationship.

The CPI(M) had found itself on the back foot after the case riveted public attention in Kerala.

The woman had also alleged that Binoy had cut off maintenance to her and the child citing crippling losses in his real estate business.

Binoy, a Dubai-based businessman, presented himself before the investigating officer in the case.

However, it was unclear whether he submitted to draw blood or allow swabs to conduct a DNA test.

The Dindoshi court, which had granted him anticipatory bail in the case, had insisted that Binoy submit himself to a legally authenticated DNA test in an accredited government laboratory as decided by the investigating officer in the case.

Officials privy to the case said Binoy had argued that the police had booked him on trumped-up charges and the complaint against him was the fallout of a failed extortion bid.

His counsel also reportedly pointed out that the alleged victim had lodged the complaint of rape and cheating against Binoy belatedly and as an afterthought.

Binoy contended that the police had registered the case against him on flimsy grounds.