Bineesh Kodiyeri returns home after a year

‘Did not give in to the pressures of the Enforcement Directorate’

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was lodged in a Bengaluru jail in a money laundering case over the past one year, returned home on Sunday, two days after the High Court of Karnataka granted him bail. After friends and party workers welcomed him at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the morning, he told press persons that he had remained in jail only because he did not give in to the pressures of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Promising to reveal more on the inside story of his arrest later, he headed to his house in Maruthunkuzhy, where Mr.Balakrishnan and other family members received him.

“I am meeting my son after a year as I was unable to go and meet him in the jail. There is relief and happiness,” said Mr.Balakrishnan, who also said that the recent happenings in other States involving Central agencies such as the ED attests to the allegations against them.

The ED, which had accused Bineesh of being involved in financing the drug business of Mohammed Anoop, the prime accused, and others involved, had arrested him on October 29 last year. Walking out of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Saturday, he told press persons that ‘the country's biggest political party’ was behind his arrest.

“The name Bineesh is irrelevant, the arrest happened because of the name Kodiyeri. Right from the beginning, they were not asking me any of the details regarding this case. The ED arraigned me an accused in this case because I refused to name people whom they wanted to be named. If I had uttered those names as they wanted, I could have walked out in 10 days. I have a lot of things to talk about regarding this case, which I will do once I reach Kerala,” he had said.