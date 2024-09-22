GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bindu to convene meeting to resolve pay issue of guest faculty

The move comes amid growing clamour among guest lecturers to revise their pay commensurate to the increased workload on account of the introduction of the four year undergraduate programme

Published - September 22, 2024 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will convene a meeting with senior officials on Thursday (September 26) to address the ongoing issue of delayed payments for guest teachers in colleges across the State.

The decision comes amid complaints from guest lecturers who have not received their salaries despite government directives mandating timely payments. Officials from the Directorate of Collegiate along with Deputy Directors are expected to attend the meeting.

The move also comes amid growing clamour among guest lecturers to revise their pay commensurate to the increased workload on account of the introduction of the four year undergraduate programme. They have maintained that they were eligible for additional salaries for around five days every month since the launch of the academic reform.

The government had earlier permitted institutions to hire guest lecturers, fixing a workload limit of up to 16 hours a week for the new appointees in such cases. It was decided to engage guest faculty to offer major, minor and foundation courses.

