Bindu, Sivankutty slam shoddy conduct of national-level examinations

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has strongly criticised the Central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) over irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) and University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (NET).

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Dr. Bindu described the situation as highly condemnable and indicative of a systemic failure in the examination system. The Minister’s remarks come amid growing concerns over the integrity and fairness of national-level examinations.

Expressing dismay over the Union Education Minister’s silence in the issue, she emphasised the urgent need for a thorough inquiry to ensure accountability.

She was also critical of the inclusion of questions regarding contentious issues such as the Ayodhya Ram temple which, she said, not only detract from the examination’s purpose, but also create unnecessary controversies.

In a Facebook post, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the credibility of the NTA has come under scrutiny in wake of the examination fiasco. The sudden cancellation of the examination has left aspirants in limbo, he added.

In stark contrast, the State had garnered praise for its successful management of SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations. With meticulous planning and execution, the Kerala government ensured that the examination dates were announced well in advance, question papers were securely printed and stored, evaluations were conducted efficiently, and results promptly published, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) too has accused the NTA of serious management in the conduct of examinations.

In a statement, FUTA president Baby Chakrapani and general secretary S. Nazeeb highlighted the recent instances of alleged malpractices during examinations, which have triggered a wave of discontent among students and academicians alike. Issues such as question paper leaks have plagued this year’s national competitive examinations and undermined the integrity of the examination process.

The federation also expressed dismay over the lack of effective intervention by the Centre, which had previously abolished state-level medical entrance examinations in favour of NEET and mandated NET for recruitment in academia including Ph.D. programmes.

