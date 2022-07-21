Bindu, Satheesan vouch for campus politics

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presenting the first copy of Campus Politics: Don’t be Silent, Don’t be Violent, a book authored by University of Kerala professor Achuthsankar S. Nair to Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 21, 2022 21:33 IST

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan shed their political rivalry as they shared the stage on Thursday to emphasise the role of campus politics in shielding the society from various evils.

The leaders came together for the launch of Campus Politics: Don’t be Silent, Don’t be Violent, a book authored by University of Kerala professor Achuthsankar S. Nair.

A strong advocate of campus activism, Dr. Bindu said suppressing such activities would lead to an apolitical society that found several youngsters falling prey to liquor, narcotic substances and other menaces. “Nurturing a generation that lacked political views and led a robotic existence would not augur well for society. I can vouch for the importance of campus politics in nation-building from my 26 years of experience on the campus,” she said.

She credited student organisations, irrespective of the political party they are affiliated to, for preserving the environment conducive to the democratic process and social justice in the State.

Mr. Satheesan, who received the first copy of the book from Dr. Bindu, said he advised each youngster to become political animals. “Each person must have a political view. But, this does not mean one has to enrol in a political party to acquire such a perception. One has to uphold a democratic outlook, secular credentials, environment-friendly perception, and be an advocate of women and Dalits causes to become politically correct,” he said.

He also exhorted students to remain cautious of fascist tendencies that have affected several campuses of late.

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal also spoke on the occasion.