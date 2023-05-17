Bindu launches work on NCC training centre

May 17, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally launched the construction of a national-level National Cadet Corps (NCC) training centre at Pangalkunnu in Kallara on Wednesday.

The government had allocated 3.5 acres of land for the training centre in the initial phase. It later allotted another 5.05 acres to upgrade the centre to national standards with modern features including a helipad. The facility has been designed in a manner to train nearly 700 cadets simultaneously.

The Higher Education Department has provided administrative sanction for ₹2 crore to commence the project. The Public Works Department has designed the project in a manner that the government and district administration will be able to utilise the premises for disaster relief during exigent situations including natural calamities.

In the first phase of the project, various components including parade ground, helipad, gallery, pavilion and toilet complex will be constructed.

Besides the nearly 15,000 cadets from Thiruvananthapuram, those chosen from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will be imparted training at the centre. It will focus on imparting basic training provided by the armed forces, coaching in firing, obstacle course, trekking etc.

D.K. Murali, MLA, presided over the function.