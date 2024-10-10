Bindu launches KTU projects

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated four projects at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) as part of the State government’s fourth 100-day programme on Thursday.

The commissioned projects include the launch of schools offering postgraduate engineering courses, construction of a translational research centre, formation of a Section 8 company, and a software development centre.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function. Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, Syndicate members P.K. Biju, B.S. Jamuna, I. Saju, Vinod Kumar Jacob, Sanjeev G., and Aashiq Ibrahimkutty, and Registrar A. Praveen were also present.

