Bindu launches KTU projects

Updated - October 10, 2024 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated four projects at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) as part of the State government’s fourth 100-day programme on Thursday.

The commissioned projects include the launch of schools offering postgraduate engineering courses, construction of a translational research centre, formation of a Section 8 company, and a software development centre.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function. Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, Syndicate members P.K. Biju, B.S. Jamuna, I. Saju, Vinod Kumar Jacob, Sanjeev G., and Aashiq Ibrahimkutty, and Registrar A. Praveen were also present.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:24 pm IST

