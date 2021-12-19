Bindu justifies letter to Governor

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has justified her letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in which she had recommended the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Bindu condemned efforts being made by various sections to stoke a controversy over her communication with the Chancellor. She attributed such attempts to a scant knowledge on the powers of the Pro-Chancellor.

With the university Acts having defined the roles of both the Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor, there is nothing amiss in the Higher Education Minister, who discharged the responsibilities of the Pro-Chancellor, discussing matters related to the functioning of universities.

“The Chancellor is empowered to accept or reject recommendations that have been made by the Pro-Chancellor. It is evident the Governor, who had a vast experience in administration, has decided on the reappointment with utmost sense of responsibility in his capacity as the Chancellor of the university,” she said.

She said the Kerala High Court had also found no irregularity in the reappointment.