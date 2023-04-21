ADVERTISEMENT

Bindu inaugurates first KTU students’ union

April 21, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally inaugurated the first students’ union of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bindu urged the union to address social issues using technological tools. Stressing on the role of students’ unions as democratic platforms, she exhorted its members to assimilate cutting-edge technological concepts and contribute to the growth of an inclusive student society. She also hoped the union would motivate the society to eschew superstitions to build a new Kerala.

Vice Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath presided over the function. Actor-filmmaker Vineeth Vasudevan was the chief guest on the occasion. Dean (Academic) Vinu Thomas, Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering principal Sheeja M.K., union chairperson Anaswara S. Sunil, general secretary Anjana and joint secretary Vysakh S. were also present.

CONNECT WITH US