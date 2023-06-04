Binding material for incense sticks developed by KFRI gets patent 

June 04, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Thrissur

A binding material for incense sticks or incense cones developed by the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) has been awarded a patent. The new binding matrix or adhesive is eco-friendly, less polluting and costs less compared to the existing ones, according to KFRI researchers.

Usually the incense sticks are manufactured from aromatic biotic materials consisting of powdered wood, charcoal, barks, leaves, and flowers, essential oils or aromatic chemicals. The paste of these components is applied on to a bamboo stick. One of the essential materials used in the incense stick is the binding material, which is derived from the bark of a tree species called Litsea glutinosa, commonly known as Jigat. Jigat is the powdered bark of Litsea glutinosa, which is used to make the ignitable coat on the incense stick.

The new binding matrix developed by the KFRI is a combination of Litsea deccanensis bark powder, bamboo sawdust and bamboo charcoal in a definite composition. The ingredients are mixed with suitable quantity of distilled water to make it a semi-solid paste. This prepared matrix is pasted on bamboo sticks using machine and dried at 50-60oC for three hours. Suitable fragrances or essential oils can be added to the paste or incorporated in the incense cones after proper drying.

The Litsea deccanensis bark powder functions as a good adhesive and increases the burning time substantially. The matrix has been developed after trying out many combinations of different eco-friendly materials, according to the research team.

A team of KFRI researchers, including R. Jayaraj, Unnimaya Raveendran, V.B. Sreekumar and Syam Viswanath developed the adhesive after a series of screening and evaluation of different plant materials. The work was carried out with financial support from National Bamboo Mission, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi.

“The burning time of a 10-cm-long incense stick was found to be 20-25% more than that of the ones available in the market. Experiments showed that the CO 2 gas production during the burning of the new matrix is comparatively less. During the preparation of the support sticks from bamboo, approximately 70% of the biomass goes as waste material. In the present invention, bamboo sawdust and bamboo charcoal are prepared from this waste for making the binding matrix,” they said.

The present invention provides a new method for the making of binding matrix using alternative resource materials, which are economical and environment-friendly. The binding matrix of the present invention has improved product quality in terms of burning time and avoiding the production of harmful smoke.

