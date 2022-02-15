Bid to misinterpret HC order on SilverLine: UDF

Govt. has permission only for survey, Satheesan

Govt. has permission only for survey, Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed perceived attempts by the government to misinterpret the High Court’s decision to permit land survey for the K-Rail (Silverline) semi high-speed railway project.

He said the court had only allowed the government to conduct the survey as part of the ongoing study to gauge the social impact of the mega scheme.

The order did not endorse the LDF’s contentious mass rapid transport infrastructure development programme.

Govt. assurance

The government had assured the High Court that it would not acquire land without the sanction of the Railways, a stakeholder in SilverLine.

The Centre had arguably expressed reservations about the economic, environmental and technological viability of the project.

The High Court had merely examined whether the government had the authority to acquire land for public purpose as per Section 6 of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act, 1961. The judiciary had merely upheld the provisions in the law. It had not granted permission to the LDF government to foray ahead with the project as projected by some quarters.

The High Court had unambiguously pointed out that the people had the right to know the survey details and the fallout of any land acquisition if any.