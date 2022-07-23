Bills can be paid at KSEB counter

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will accept payment of electricity bills above ₹500 at its cash counters but will encourage consumers to pay their bills online in future, a new order dated July 21 said.

In June this year, the Principal Secretary (Power) had issued orders directing the KSEB to shift all transactions online after noting that less that 50% of the consumers paid their bills online.

The July 21 order directed electrical circles to direct section offices to encourage consumers to pay their bills online.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty termed baseless reports that the KSEB would not accept payment of bills above ₹500 at its cash counters. But he noted that it was the policy of all distribution utilities at the national level to promote online payment.