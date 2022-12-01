Bill to amend university laws will not become law if it contravenes UGC norms: Governor

December 01, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has hinted that the draft legislation that intended to replace him as the Chancellor of State universities could turn futile due to legal hurdles.

He said any bill that contains provisions contravening the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC) could not become law even if it has been passed by the Legislative Assembly.

“The Governor is the ex-officio Chancellor of the universities. If anybody tries to tinker with that system, such steps could become repugnant to the UGC regulations,” he told media persons here on Thursday.

Stressing on the perceived primacy of UGC regulations, Mr. Khan said both the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court have “settled the law” that has upheld the UGC norms would prevail whenever the government adopts any differing law or provision.

Attributing steps to replace him as the Chancellor to the “government’s frustration”, Mr. Khan added he would commence the process of selecting new Vice Chancellors in universities as soon as the writ petitions that are being considered by the Kerala High Court are disposed of.

The Governor also maintained he would not run the universities, but only play a supervisory role to ensure they remained free from any interference by the executive.

He also took a swipe at the government for its handling of the issue surrounding the Vizhinjam international seaport.

Condemning the recent spate of violence, Mr. Khan said: “such incidents have taken place because the government is not interested in running the business of the government, but only in running the universities. This is because the universities are soft targets where you can get your relatives and cadres appointment, and also indulge in nepotism. The government is uninterested in maintaining law and order,” he alleged.