Bill to amend taxation law passed  

The assembly on Tuesday passed the contentious Kerala Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, promulgated after the summons for the current Assembly session. The bill replacing the ordinance was passed in the absence of Opposition legislators. Earlier, the Opposition had opposed the move by the State to introduce the bill through an ordinance route to amend the taxation law, and declined a request by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal to support the government in getting the bill replacing the ordinance passed in the current session.

While passing the bill, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said the ruling was supposed to be issued in the presence of Opposition legislators. However, the House was forced to issue the ruling in the absence of Opposition legislators who had earlier boycotted the assembly proceedings following an adjournment motion debate in the assembly.

Along with this, the Assembly passed the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Other Enterprises Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Kerala Industrial Single Window Clearance Boards and Industrial Township Area Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.