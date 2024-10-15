ADVERTISEMENT

Bill to amend taxation law passed  

Published - October 15, 2024 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The contentious Kerala Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, was passed in the absence of Opposition legislators in the assembly

The Hindu Bureau

The assembly on Tuesday passed the contentious Kerala Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, promulgated after the summons for the current Assembly session. The bill replacing the ordinance was passed in the absence of Opposition legislators. Earlier, the Opposition had opposed the move by the State to introduce the bill through an ordinance route to amend the taxation law, and declined a request by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal to support the government in getting the bill replacing the ordinance passed in the current session.

While passing the bill, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said the ruling was supposed to be issued in the presence of Opposition legislators. However, the House was forced to issue the ruling in the absence of Opposition legislators who had earlier boycotted the assembly proceedings following an adjournment motion debate in the assembly.

Along with this, the Assembly passed the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Other Enterprises Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Kerala Industrial Single Window Clearance Boards and Industrial Township Area Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US