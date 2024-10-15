GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bill to amend taxation law passed  

The contentious Kerala Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, was passed in the absence of Opposition legislators in the assembly

Published - October 15, 2024 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The assembly on Tuesday passed the contentious Kerala Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, promulgated after the summons for the current Assembly session. The bill replacing the ordinance was passed in the absence of Opposition legislators. Earlier, the Opposition had opposed the move by the State to introduce the bill through an ordinance route to amend the taxation law, and declined a request by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal to support the government in getting the bill replacing the ordinance passed in the current session.

While passing the bill, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said the ruling was supposed to be issued in the presence of Opposition legislators. However, the House was forced to issue the ruling in the absence of Opposition legislators who had earlier boycotted the assembly proceedings following an adjournment motion debate in the assembly.

Along with this, the Assembly passed the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Other Enterprises Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Kerala Industrial Single Window Clearance Boards and Industrial Township Area Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Tuesday.

