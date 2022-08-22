Bill envisages major changes in VC appointment process in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

The University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which will reportedly be tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, has proposed raising the age ceiling for appointment as Vice Chancellor to five State universities to 65. It also envisages significant changes in the appointment process that would purportedly provide greater leverage for the State government in the exercise.

The proposed legislation, if passed by the Assembly, will amend the governing laws of Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, and Kannur University.

More members

According to the Bill draft, the search-cum-selection committee, which will have five members in place of the existing strength of three, will be convened by the vice chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council and comprise one person each nominated by the Chancellor, State government, chairman of the University Grants Commission, and the Syndicate of the respective university.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chancellor will be required to appoint one person as the Vice Chancellor from a panel, consisting of three names, that has been recommended by a majority of members of the search-cum-selection committee. The Bill also states that the members of the committee shall be persons of eminence in higher education and “shall not be connected in any manner with the university or its colleges”.

In 30 days

While the committee will have to submit the panel to the Chancellor within three months, the period could be extended by a month. The Chancellor will then be provided 30 days to appoint the Vice Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan wrote to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to bring appointments made to universities during the last six years under scrutiny to unearth instances of nepotism. He also accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of impeding the autonomy of universities.

Apology sought

The All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) demanded an apology from the Governor for having branded Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran a criminal. Terming Chancellorship ‘an ornamental position’, the organisation accused Mr. Khan of endorsing a Sangh Parivar ploy to malign the universities in the State.