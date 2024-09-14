Bill and Melinda Gates foundation backs off from FSTP project in Kozhikode

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has reportedly backed off from the ₹36 crore project to set up a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at Sarovaram in Kozhikode. Sources at the Kozhikode Corporation has confirmed that the Foundation has chosen Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for the project which it had planned to set up with the support of Habitat Charitable Trust.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip said that the Corporation was yet to receive any official communication in this regard and alleged a deep rooted conspiracy at the official level which resulted in the city losing the much awaited project.

The 200 KLD (0.2 MLD) FSTP was to be set up next to the Sewage Treatment Plant that was to come up at Karimbanapalam near Sarovaram Bio Park in Kozhikode. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in association with Ankur Scientific Energy Private Limited, is setting up an ‘Omni Processor’ facility for the treatment of faecal sludge worldwide, with an aim to promote water hygiene. The proposed FSTP at Sarovaram was part of the programme.

The Kozhikode Corporation was all in with the proposal as it will not impose any financial burden on the Corporation. The size of the STP at Sarovaram was reduced to 13.5 MLD from 27 MLD to accommodate the FSTP in the 2.6 acre compound. The FSTP was to be connected to the STP and was supposed to cater to 10 wards of the Corporation.

Mayor Beena Philip expressed disappointment over losing the project despite making every effort possible. “We were apprehensive about the delay on the part of the Foundation in confirming the project, after we obtained all required clearance”, she told The Hindu on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Corporation’s United Democratic Front councillors accused the Corporation of not showing much interest in the project in the first place. “The Corporation should explain how we lost the project. This is the latest example of official apathy in Kozhikode Corporation”, Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita said.

However the Mayor denied the allegation and maintained that the Corporation had left no stone unturned to obtain the project.